Personal notes with Aseem

It’s not often that a song becomes your calling card; the kind that travels with you, years later, city to city and from stage to stage. But for Aseem Dhaneshwar, Khoya is exactly that. And as he performed his first-ever multi-city Khoya Tour 2025 to Hyderabad on August 10, at EXT, Film Nagar, there was an energy in his voice that was hard to miss: a mix of gratitude, excitement, and the quiet kind of confidence that comes from years of building a sound of your own. The singer talks to CE about Khoya Tour 2025, Hyderabad,upcoming music, and more.

Released during the uncertainty of the pandemic, Khoya marked one of Aseem’s first steps into independent artistry and a heartfelt collaboration with music producer Zariya that found its own way into people’s playlists and hearts. And even five years later, the track continues to grow. “Khoya has that massive recall value; the moment you ask someone, ‘Have you heard this song called Khoya?’ they start singing, ‘Tha mein khoya khud ko dhundh raha hu, kya thi manzil meri, bhuul chuka hu’. It came out during the pandemic and went viral then, which is why we named the tour after the song,” he explains.