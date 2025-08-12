Sankarshan Karhade: We do natak for peace, not paise

There’s something about the charm of traditional theatre — actors and actresses completely getting into character and bewildering audiences with deeply moving live performances. Diverse emotions tingle your heart at different points, and you feel as though you are part of the story. While it is true that we cannot live without our screens, one always has the choice to watch, with childlike wonder, a magical theatre play. Speaking of this, a beloved Marathi play called Kutumb Kirrtan was staged at Ravindra Bharathi. Sankarshan Karhade, who wrote the play and was one of its lead actors, shares his thoughts with CE.

“Kutumb Kirrtan was a family drama; essentially, I played the role of the son who found himself caught between his modern wife and his tradition-conscious mother. The play was a thoroughly entertaining watch,” says Sankarshan, who reveals that this is the fourth commercial play he has written. The play stemmed from a thought that sprouted in his mind after he watched an intriguing one-act play. But he playfully refuses to reveal what the thought was.