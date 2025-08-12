Supriyo Chakraborty: Have seen more LGBTQIA+ acceptance in Hyderabad

The year was 2021. It was a chilly December day in Hyderabad, with jackets, shawls, and Irani chais ruling the wintertime inventory. But for Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty, December 18 was far from cold... their faces shone with warmth and their smiles spelled sheer joy as they exchanged vows, becoming the first gay couple in Telangana to say ‘I do’. Now, Supriyo, an LGBTQIA+ advocate and marriage equality petitioner, has written a book called Surviving Loudly, which narrates his deeply personal journey — of identity, resilience, and love. In an articulate conversation with CE, he goes down memory lane, talks laws, and more.

Excerpts

What is Surviving Loudly about?

Surviving Loudly is not just my coming out story but a story of surviving silence, shame, and societal expectations, and learning to exist — unapologetically and loudly. I approached the book as a form of catharsis. The process wasn’t easy, but then I’d remind myself why I was writing: for that teenager sitting in a small town, googling ‘How to know if I’m gay?’ and hoping someone out there had survived. I wanted to be that someone.

Can you share your coming-out story with us?

I always knew I was different. Coming out to my mother was the hardest; I called her to Hyderabad, and we spoke all night. There were tears, questions, and fears. She asked if it was her fault, or if a doctor could ‘fix’ me. But eventually, she stood by me. Today, she’s my strongest support system. Coming out isn’t a one-time event. It’s a journey that never really ends.