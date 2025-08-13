Beyond glass skin and more

With skincare becoming a priority for many, people are increasingly opting for treatments tailored to their skin type. Dr Nishita Ranka, founder of Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair and Aesthetics in Hyderabad, offers evidence-based, personalised care. In collaboration with South Korea’s ExoCoBio, she focuses on regenerative skin and hair treatments. She speaks about her clinic, latest technologies, and practical care tips.
Excerpts
Tell us about the clinic.
The Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics is a dermatologist-led, evidence-based centre on Road No 7, Banjara Hills. I’m a board-certified dermatologist, international trainer for injectables, and cadaveric anatomy educator. Our focus is ethical dermatology, scientific protocols, and long-term results. We treat patients of all ages, from newborns to 90+ with personalised plans based on in-depth diagnosis, skin imaging, and global-standard protocols. For us, dermatology is built on trust, not trends.
Tell us about the SRLV and HRLV treatments you offer.
We are among the first clinics in India to introduce ASCE+ Exosome Therapy from ExoCoBio, South Korea, a leader in regenerative biotech.
SRLV (Skin Rejuvenation Lyophilised Vial)
Contains rose stem cell exosomes, growth factors, peptides, mRNA, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C.
Boosts collagen by ~690%, elastin by ~300%, and reduces melanin by ~75%.
Ideal for dull, dehydrated, sensitive, or aging skin — especially post-laser or microneedling.
Improves hydration, glow, and skin resilience with zero downtime.
HRLV (Hair Rejuvenation Lyophilised Vial)
Combats scalp
inflammation,
follicular damage, and androgenetic hair loss.
Contains exosomes, biotin, amino acids, coenzymes, and growth stimulants.
Reduces inflammatory markers by up to 45%.
Enhances density, thickness, and scalp health in both men and women.
Both are safe for all skin types, non-immunogenic, and backed by published clinical studies.
Why has Korean skincare become so popular?
Korean skincare excels in barrier repair, layered hydration, and prevention, principles aligned with dermatologist-led care. Innovations like encapsulated peptides, fermented actives, and exosomes are supported by robust clinical research. However, not all trends suit Indian skin. The ‘glass skin’ ideal — translucent, poreless, and reflective — can encourage excessive exfoliation or product layering, leading to damage in our melanin-rich, sebum-prone skin. Instead, we focus on ‘healthy skin’ — even-toned, resilient, and well-hydrated — rather than chasing unrealistic aesthetics
Could you share some skincare tips?
Never skip sunscreen! It’s your best anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation tool. Make sure you keep it simple, with cleanser, moisturiser, and SPF. Strengthen your skin barrier with glycerin, ceramides, or panthenol, and avoid unsupervised mixing of strong actives. Get annual skin checks to catch early signs of damage.
What is the bare minimum for good hair care?
Use a mild, pH-balanced shampoo, condition the lengths after every wash, and limit colouring, heat styling, and tight hairstyles. Apart from these measures, ensure proper nutrition — iron, vitamin D, protein. Also watch for early signs like widening hair part or excess shedding.
New tech that excites Dr Nishita
Injectables
Skin boosters (Skinvive, Profhilo, NCTF, PDRN) for hydration and elasticity
Fillers for subtle contouring — tear troughs, lips, chin, jawline
Botox for lines, jaw slimming, sweating, or even scalp health
Biostimulators for long-term collagen building
Regenerative and device-based
ASCE+ Exosomes (SRLV & HRLV) for deep repair
Ultracel Q+ HIFU for lifting and tightening
MNRF for scars, laxity, pore refinement
CO Laser and Bi-Axis Q-Switch for pigmentation and resurfacing
Alma Titanium LHR for safe, quick hair removal
AI-based skin analysis for personalised care tracking