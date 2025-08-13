Beyond glass skin and more

Tell us about the SRLV and HRLV treatments you offer.

We are among the first clinics in India to introduce ASCE+ Exosome Therapy from ExoCoBio, South Korea, a leader in regenerative biotech.

SRLV (Skin Rejuvenation Lyophilised Vial)

Contains rose stem cell exosomes, growth factors, peptides, mRNA, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C.

Boosts collagen by ~690%, elastin by ~300%, and reduces melanin by ~75%.

Ideal for dull, dehydrated, sensitive, or aging skin — especially post-laser or microneedling.

Improves hydration, glow, and skin resilience with zero downtime.

HRLV (Hair Rejuvenation Lyophilised Vial)

Combats scalp

inflammation,

follicular damage, and androgenetic hair loss.

Contains exosomes, biotin, amino acids, coenzymes, and growth stimulants.

Reduces inflammatory markers by up to 45%.

Enhances density, thickness, and scalp health in both men and women.

Both are safe for all skin types, non-immunogenic, and backed by published clinical studies.