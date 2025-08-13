Deciphering the ageing secrets of Indian faces

Some changes happen so quietly that you barely notice them until one day, the mirror tells you otherwise. The face looking back may still be yours, but something feels different — cheeks not sitting quite as high, the jawline less defined, and softness under the eyes that wasn’t there before. For Indian faces, ageing plays out in ways that are distinct from the rest of the world.

What makes Indian skin age more slowly compared to Western skin? “Indian skin has more melanin, which offers natural UV protection, slowing sun-induced ageing like wrinkles and pigmentation,” says Dr S Madhuri, consultant dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad. That means fine lines and sunspots tend to appear later than they do on Western skin.