Pista House outlets not hygienic, say food cops in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Following several public complaints, the GHMC Food Safety Wing conducted surprise inspections at 25 Pista House outlets across Greater Hyderabad on Tuesday and found that most premises were in an unhygienic condition.

Of the 25 outlets inspected, 23 food samples were collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations, 2011. Officials observed wet, slippery and patchy kitchen floors; unhygienic washing areas with stagnant water; uncovered dustbins; drains without traps; patchy walls with broken tiles; oily, unclean chimneys; housefly infestation; and kitchen openings without mesh covers.

Food was stored directly on the floor, food and non-food items were kept together, racks were placed against walls, and storage areas had poor lighting, officials found. Records of cold room temperature maintenance were not available, and refrigerators were not cleaned properly.

The special drive focused exclusively on Pista House outlets. Samples have been sent to the laboratory, and reports will be forwarded to GHMC zonal commissioners for issuing notices.