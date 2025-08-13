PVNS Rohit: Voice that won a nation

When the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi, the Telugu film industry had plenty to cheer for. Among the highlights was Hyderabad-born playback singer PVNS Rohit, whose emotive rendition of Premisthunna, a track that quietly grew into a youth favourite from the movie Baby, earned him the Best Male Playback Singer honour.
For Rohit, the award was more than a career milestone; it was the culmination of a journey that began on reality show stages, weathered near-burnout moments, and found its breakthrough in a song he almost didn’t record. In a candid conversation with CE, he talks about the call that changed his life, the making of Premisthunna, and why he’s now focused on creating music on his own terms.
Excerpts
What was your initial reaction when you heard about the National Award?
Honestly, I thought it was a prank! My brother-in-law called and said I had won, and I just couldn’t believe him. It felt surreal, like I was living a completely different life. There was a time I almost gave up on everything, thinking I’d postpone my goals to the ‘next life’. That call just blew my mind.
How did this song happen, and what does it mean to you?
It came to me very randomly. I was initially called to sing just the scratch version. Vijay Bulganin, the composer and a longtime friend, was pitching this song to filmmaker Sai Rajesh. It was a crucial opportunity for him, so I wanted to help. I recorded the scratch at my brother-in-law’s studio — yes, the same one who told me about the award! Two days later, Sai Rajesh said he loved it and wanted me for the final version. I recorded it five or six times to get the right emotion. It was outside my comfort zone, no classical flourishes, just pure feeling. Around the fourth attempt, I finally connected to it emotionally, and that gave me a satisfaction I’d never felt before. That’s why this song is so special to me.
What drew you to music and playback singing?
I’ve loved music since childhood — no external pressure, just passion. I’ve always been drawn to Carnatic and Hindustani Classical music.
You’ve been part of several reality shows. How did that lead to playback singing?
I started participating in music competitions as a child — six or seven across the South — before my voice matured. Judges liked my singing but felt I wasn’t ready professionally. During my intermediate years, my voice matured, and I decided to take music seriously. I even dropped out of engineering in my final year to pursue it full-time. My parents’ support made all the difference.
And now they must be very proud.
Absolutely. This award has made them so happy.
What are you working on now?
I’ve learned not to wait for ‘big breaks’. In 2022, I released my first original, Kaatuka Kallakettinaave, hoping for 10k streams; it blew up organically, without PR. People across states made covers, and composers like Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant praised it.
Few days ago, I released a track with Sonu Nigam sir, my judge on Indian Idol in 2017. Singing with him was a full-circle moment; he was the reason I auditioned in the first place.
Sonu Nigam checked off the list, who’s next?
Honestly, I just want to sing my own songs now. After this award, I feel validated and at peace.
Singing or composing, what’s tougher?
Singing. Composing is limitless creativity, but singing your own composition, matching the vision, is challenging.
Would you explore genres like hip-hop?
Absolutely. I’m working on a hip-hop–Carnatic fusion about breakups, from a male perspective, rarely explored. I’ve written the lyrics too. It’s fun and heartfelt, and I plan to release it in early September.
Outside music, how would friends and family describe you?
Laid-back. I work best under pressure — something I’m trying to change. I believe in doing your work sincerely and leaving the rest to the universe.
Apart from music, what else do you enjoy?
Travelling and movies. I’m a first-day-first-show person for films in all languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Hollywood — you name it.
Any upcoming film songs?
Yes, but nothing final yet. In films, anything can change overnight, so I avoid getting attached too early.