PVNS Rohit: Voice that won a nation

When the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi, the Telugu film industry had plenty to cheer for. Among the highlights was Hyderabad-born playback singer PVNS Rohit, whose emotive rendition of Premisthunna, a track that quietly grew into a youth favourite from the movie Baby, earned him the Best Male Playback Singer honour.

For Rohit, the award was more than a career milestone; it was the culmination of a journey that began on reality show stages, weathered near-burnout moments, and found its breakthrough in a song he almost didn’t record. In a candid conversation with CE, he talks about the call that changed his life, the making of Premisthunna, and why he’s now focused on creating music on his own terms.

Excerpts

What was your initial reaction when you heard about the National Award?

Honestly, I thought it was a prank! My brother-in-law called and said I had won, and I just couldn’t believe him. It felt surreal, like I was living a completely different life. There was a time I almost gave up on everything, thinking I’d postpone my goals to the ‘next life’. That call just blew my mind.

How did this song happen, and what does it mean to you?

It came to me very randomly. I was initially called to sing just the scratch version. Vijay Bulganin, the composer and a longtime friend, was pitching this song to filmmaker Sai Rajesh. It was a crucial opportunity for him, so I wanted to help. I recorded the scratch at my brother-in-law’s studio — yes, the same one who told me about the award! Two days later, Sai Rajesh said he loved it and wanted me for the final version. I recorded it five or six times to get the right emotion. It was outside my comfort zone, no classical flourishes, just pure feeling. Around the fourth attempt, I finally connected to it emotionally, and that gave me a satisfaction I’d never felt before. That’s why this song is so special to me.