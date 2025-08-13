With melanoma on the rise, Hyderabad experts offer much-needed advice

What began as a small, harmless mole on the arm of Mr X, a 55-year-old Hyderabad resident, turned into a life-changing diagnosis: melanoma. Initially ignoring the irregular patch, he became concerned when it darkened and grew in size. A dermatologist’s visit confirmed his fears — the mole was malignant.

According to Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil, senior consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, such cases are becoming increasingly common worldwide, though incidence rates in India remain relatively lower for certain reasons. Reports show a marked global rise in skin cancers, including melanoma — the deadliest type — and non-melanoma types such as basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).