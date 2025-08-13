With melanoma on the rise, Hyderabad experts offer much-needed advice

What began as a small, harmless mole on the arm of Mr X, a 55-year-old Hyderabad resident, turned into a life-changing diagnosis: melanoma. Initially ignoring the irregular patch, he became concerned when it darkened and grew in size. A dermatologist’s visit confirmed his fears — the mole was malignant.
According to Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil, senior consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, such cases are becoming increasingly common worldwide, though incidence rates in India remain relatively lower for certain reasons. Reports show a marked global rise in skin cancers, including melanoma — the deadliest type — and non-melanoma types such as basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).
“Global studies show that since 1990, cases of BCC have risen by nearly 292% and SCC by over 322%. In 2021 alone, there were an estimated 6.64 million new skin cancer cases worldwide. Melanoma accounted for around 3.3 lakh new cases and over 58,000 deaths, according to GLOBOCAN 2022. While some of this increase is due to better detection and awareness, a large part is linked to lifestyle and environmental factors,” notes Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y, HOD – medical oncology and haematology, Arete Hospitals.
In India, skin cancer has historically been less common, but incidence rates are climbing — particularly in urban areas with greater awareness and access to diagnostics. Many cases in rural regions, however, remain undetected or are diagnosed late.
“One of the biggest drivers is excessive ultraviolet (UV) exposure — from both the sun and artificial sources like tanning beds. Longer life expectancy means more people live long enough for earlier sun damage to develop into cancer. Outdoor occupations without sun protection, changing lifestyle patterns, and even ozone depletion contribute to the trend,” says Dr Saadvik.
Skin cancers fall broadly into two categories:
Melanoma — aggressive, with rapid spread.
Non-melanoma cancers (SCC and BCC) — generally less aggressive and more treatable.
Dr Nikhil Suresh explains that prolonged, unprotected UV exposure is the leading cause. People with fair skin, freckles, or a tendency to burn are more vulnerable, as are those with a family history of skin cancer, numerous or atypical moles (dysplastic nevi), a history of severe childhood sunburns, or weakened immunity due to conditions such as HIV/AIDS or organ transplants.
Early detection can dramatically improve outcomes. Warning signs include changes in an existing mole’s size, shape, colour, or texture; bleeding, itching, or crusting; new growths that look different from other spots; sores that don’t heal within weeks; pigment spreading beyond a mole’s border; and redness or swelling around a lesion.
“Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers,” stresses Dr Saadvik, adding, “Avoid midday sun, wear protective clothing, use broad-spectrum sunscreen, and check your skin regularly. Early detection saves lives.”
Treatment depends on the type, stage, and location. Surgical removal is the most common and effective method for early-stage cases. Other options include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, which boosts the body’s own immune system to fight cancer.
Prevention remains the best defence. Dr Nikhil advises:
Seek shade during peak sunlight hours.
Wear long-sleeved clothing and wide-brimmed hats.
Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+) even on cloudy days, reapplying every two hours or after swimming/sweating.
Avoid tanning beds and sun lamps.
Perform regular self-exams and schedule dermatologist visits.