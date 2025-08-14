Ranvir Shorey: I’ve been officially adopted by Tollywood

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth is a timeless tale of power, ambition, and downfall, but in actor-director Rajat Kapoor’s What’s Done Is Done, it is reborn through the playful yet piercing lens of clowns. When Hardik Shah’s The Natak Company brought the production to the city, theatre enthusiasts at Shilpakala Vedika watched Ranvir Shorey take on as ‘Macky B’, a whimsical yet intense reimagining of Macbeth as the Scottish general consumed by ambition.

From his very first lines, Ranvir commanded the stage, holding his own amid a powerhouse ensemble. His journey from VJ to a celebrated figure across cinema, television, and OTT platforms is a testament to his versatility and resilience. Whether offering sharp comic relief, delivering layered emotional performances, or leaving a mark on reality TV, he continues to evolve. In a candid conversation with CE, Ranvir opens up about playing Macky B, making his Tollywood debut, bonding with his son, and more.

Excerpts

Tell us about your role in the play What’s Done Is Done.

The play is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, but done in a completely new way, through the lens of clowns. It’s essentially a deconstruction and reconstruction of the original play. I play the part of Macky B, which is our version of Macbeth.

Was there any particular preparation for this role?

Absolutely. In fact, I wasn’t even cast in the traditional sense. We didn’t hold auditions. We began as a group, reading and deconstructing Macbeth, breaking it down over months. It was a long process of analysis and exploration. Gradually, as we built the play from scratch, roles organically fell into place. I was fortunate to land the lead. We did extensive readings and workshops before reaching the final version.