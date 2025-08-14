Ranvir Shorey: I’ve been officially adopted by Tollywood

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth is a timeless tale of power, ambition, and downfall, but in actor-director Rajat Kapoor’s What’s Done Is Done, it is reborn through the playful yet piercing lens of clowns. When Hardik Shah’s The Natak Company brought the production to the city, theatre enthusiasts at Shilpakala Vedika watched Ranvir Shorey take on as ‘Macky B’, a whimsical yet intense reimagining of Macbeth as the Scottish general consumed by ambition.
From his very first lines, Ranvir commanded the stage, holding his own amid a powerhouse ensemble. His journey from VJ to a celebrated figure across cinema, television, and OTT platforms is a testament to his versatility and resilience. Whether offering sharp comic relief, delivering layered emotional performances, or leaving a mark on reality TV, he continues to evolve. In a candid conversation with CE, Ranvir opens up about playing Macky B, making his Tollywood debut, bonding with his son, and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about your role in the play What’s Done Is Done.
The play is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, but done in a completely new way, through the lens of clowns. It’s essentially a deconstruction and reconstruction of the original play. I play the part of Macky B, which is our version of Macbeth.
Was there any particular preparation for this role?
Absolutely. In fact, I wasn’t even cast in the traditional sense. We didn’t hold auditions. We began as a group, reading and deconstructing Macbeth, breaking it down over months. It was a long process of analysis and exploration. Gradually, as we built the play from scratch, roles organically fell into place. I was fortunate to land the lead. We did extensive readings and workshops before reaching the final version.
You’ve worked with Rajat Kapoor across plays and films. What’s it like collaborating with him?
Yes, we’ve worked together a lot and are friends now. One thing about Rajat is that he gets the best out of you. He treats you with immense respect and affection, which makes you want to give him your best. Some of my finest work has come through him — Mithya, Fatso!, and now this play. I admire his creative vision and integrity. It’s always a privilege to work with him.
You juggle theatre, web series, and films. How do you manage it all?
By doing very little theatre! (laughs) Theatre isn’t actually my first love; I do it mainly for the rehearsal process, which I find extremely enriching. It helps me grow and sharpen my skills as an actor. I work only with a few people in theatre — Rajat Kapoor, QTP Entertainment, and Atul Kumar. I keep one play running so I can return to the part again and again, and keep discovering new layers.
Does performing repeatedly for different audiences bring more depth to the play?
Definitely. Even during rehearsals, you continue to discover new things. Every performance is different, every audience is different. And since I perform the play after gaps — like now we’re doing shows in Hyderabad and Bengaluru after a couple of months — it’s like the heat and cold that hones metal. That repetition and rediscovery add to the depth of the part.
Do you have any cherished memories of Hyderabad?
Yes! I was recently in Hyderabad for my first Telugu film. I don’t want to reveal too much yet, but I feel like I’ve now been officially adopted by the Telugu film industry. I love the food, and I’m always happy to return. I’ve made some lovely professional connections here — friends, I’m still in the process of making.
You’ve been acting for a long time. What inspired you to become an actor?
I actually set out to be a filmmaker, more specifically, a music video director. My early job was with Channel V, and before that I directed non-fiction and assisted in various departments. But life took a turn — hosting shows, becoming a VJ, and then moving into theatre, films, and series. Acting wasn’t the original plan, but I’m happy being an actor. It’s a deeply satisfying and personally enriching profession.
Do you see yourself directing any time soon?
I would love to! But when I see so many of my director friends struggling to get their films made, I think — do I want to go through that too? Maybe someday, if the right opportunity comes along.
Apart from acting and filmmaking, what are your other interests?
Movies and music are my two big passions. But outside of work, I would say my son is a huge part of my life. Being a father has given me immense growth and a deeper understanding of life. I absolutely adore him. My friends and family form the fourth pillar of my life.
What’s next for you?
I try not to talk about projects that are still in the can, I feel I have terrible luck with their release! A lot of good work I’ve done ends up getting stuck. One example is Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, Rajat’s film. Then there’s Jassi Weds Jassi, small films that are waiting for release. I’ve also done a couple of series. Let’s see…when the right time comes, we’ll talk more.
Any more Telugu projects on the horizon?
I don’t know yet. But I have started getting a few calls. So don’t be surprised if you see me in more Telugu films!