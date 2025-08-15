Detailed report sought on temple demolition in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to provide complete details on the demolition of the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills and ensure the safe preservation of the Peddamma Thalli idol until further orders.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the Hyderabad District Collector and local Tahsildar, adjourning the matter to August 18. The court was hearing a lunch-motion petition filed by Palle Vinod Kumar Reddy of Himayatnagar, who alleged that the July 24 demolition violated Articles 14, 21, 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The petitioner claimed that officials had razed the temple and removed the idol without prior notice, consultation with devotees, or adherence to religious customs, and sought reinstallation of the idol under Endowments Department supervision, rebuilding of the temple at government expense, and legal action against the responsible officials.

Counsel for the petitioner alleged the demolition was carried out at 3 am to avoid public resistance, calling it an affront to devotees’ sentiments. The government’s counsel said the land was government property and the demolition was to prevent encroachment. Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed that the idol be kept safe until the next hearing.