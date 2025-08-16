Amrabad tiger reserve patrol in a battle of wits against poachers

HYDERABAD: For the forest personnel of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, patrolling is an everyday duty but during the monsoon, it turns into a high-stakes mission. Swollen nalas rise to chest-deep crossings, inspection paths are washed away, and familiar routes become obstacle courses. Yet, officers say this is when vigilance is most critical.

Rohith Gopidi, divisional forest officer of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, explains: “The rains bring an explosion of life. Wildlife activity peaks, with many species entering their breeding cycles. Tigers, in particular, begin to move across territories after rains wash away their scent marks. The big cats then re-mark their boundaries, triggering increased movement and encounters. Other animals, such as monitor lizards, emerge from burrows after showers, a behaviour that often draws poachers using trained hunting dogs.”

With roads often cut off by heavy rains, foot patrols become more important than vehicle patrols. The reserve’s 2,611 sq km area is divided into 256 beats.

Of the 340 uniformed staff, only about 170 are currently active on the ground, assisted by another 170 animal trackers known as watchers. Over a month, the data from all staff is analysed to identify “grey areas” where patrolling is weak, and routes are adjusted to ensure coverage.