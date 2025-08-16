Beyond the Veil: Gaurav Gupta Reinvents the Indian Bride

Indian bridal wear is not merely a display of garments; it is a celebration of heritage, artistry, and the emotional grandeur of weddings. Internationally acclaimed couturier Gaurav Gupta’s debut bridal collection captures all this and more.

Titled Quantum Entanglement, the collection draws from the theory that two particles remain eternally connected, mirroring the emotional synchronicity of Indian wedding rituals. Gaurav’s bridal couture honours tradition while boldly rewriting its vocabulary, empowering the bride to feel timeless, transcendent, and entirely herself. Brides from Hyderabad can now experience the collection firsthand at his Banjara Hills store. And in a striking next chapter, the designer has also unveiled his first-ever groomswear capsule — 10 meticulously crafted ceremonial outfits featuring architectural tailoring, sculptural kurtas, and modern bandhgalas. Rendered in pearl, blush quartz, and ivory, these looks present a refined yet emotionally expressive new blueprint for the Indian groom, rooted in craft yet charged with modern energy.

Gaurav Gupta chats with CE about his debut bridal edit, Hyderabad brides, and the evolving language of Indian couture.

Excerpts

Your designs have always stood out for their avant-garde aesthetics. What inspired you to finally explore the bridal space?

Bridal has always been a space charged with immense cultural and emotional significance. For me, it was the right moment to bring my design language — sculptural, architectural, and deeply rooted in Indian craft — into this very personal and transformative journey. The modern bride is evolving, and I wanted to create something that celebrates this complexity and power.