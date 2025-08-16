Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh: Telangana HC disposed of over 72K cases in 210 days

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh hoisted the national flag at the Telangana High Court on Friday to mark the 79th Independence Day. He reiterated the Court’s commitment to improving access to justice and paid tribute to freedom fighters.
Reviewing the High Court’s performance over the past year, Justice Singh said 74,768 cases were instituted and 72,414 disposed of in 210 working days, crediting the Bench and Bar for efficient delivery.
On infrastructure, he said “Nyaya Nirman” norms were guiding uniform district court complexes. The state has sanctioned Rs 1,053 crore for 13 new complexes, while proposals worth Rs 891 crore are pending. Under the centrally sponsored scheme, Rs 16.58 crore has been allocated for 2025–26, with five major projects completed.
Technology measures include 99 eSewa Kendras, translation of over 5,500 judgments into Telugu, an e-Payment module and digitisation of records. Four National Lok Adalats settled 55.2 lakh cases with Rs 236.44 crore compensation, while 2,495 regular Lok Adalats resolved over 59,000 cases. Legal literacy camps numbered 4,970, and Rs 5.89 crore was disbursed under the Victim Compensation Scheme.
Recent steps include 40 community mediation centres in nine districts, a legal services clinic for ex-servicemen, and recruitment for 150 civil judges, 1,461 district court staff, and 212 high court registry posts.
Acknowledging Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s leadership in reforms, Justice Singh urged a renewed pledge to uphold constitutional values. Judges, Bar leaders, advocates, and staff attended the event.