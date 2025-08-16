Food meets philanthropy at Akan

Staying true to tradition, each guest seated at the table was served on a banana leaf. The elaborate spread featured Gongura Pickle, Amla Pickle, Podi, Coconut Bhendi Fry, Potlakaya Curry, White Rice, Pulusu, Pappu, Vankaya Curry, Jackfruit Biryani, Bobbatlu, Carrot Sweet Rolls, Sitaphal Rabdi, and Curd Rice — a feast no one could resist.

Adding to the charm of the day were painting and art stalls set up by the volunteers of Blood Warriors. Guests enjoyed activities like block printing on small bags and painting cartoon characters. Volunteers also took time to shed light on Thalassemia — its causes, risks, and how one could be a carrier — spreading crucial awareness about the disease.

Speaking about the initiative, Nihal Reddy, owner of Akan, shared, “Every year on August 15, we dedicate the day to a cause. This year, we chose to focus on Thalassemia. We serve traditional food as part of the fundraiser, and the proceeds go towards supporting the cause. I first learned about Thalassemia from Krishna, the founder of Blood Warriors, and later my wife, who is a doctor, explained it in detail. I realised that in India, many are prone to this disease, but awareness is low. That is why I wanted to focus on it this year. Compared to last year, we had more people participating, and I hope it continues to grow.”