Food meets philanthropy at Akan

It was a wonderful day to celebrate food, art, music and most importantly, to honour the warriors fighting health battles. Independence Day is a time when we remember the brave sacrifices of our leaders who fought for our country’s freedom. And each time we speak of freedom, we are reminded of the many small yet meaningful ways we experience it in our own lives.
Located in Madhapur, Akan, known for its exceptional hospitality and delectable food, set the perfect ambiance for its Independence Day fundraiser, ‘Akan Aahvaanam’. Guests arrived with cheer and laughter, ready to relish a hearty serving of traditional Telugu bhojanam.
Staying true to tradition, each guest seated at the table was served on a banana leaf. The elaborate spread featured Gongura Pickle, Amla Pickle, Podi, Coconut Bhendi Fry, Potlakaya Curry, White Rice, Pulusu, Pappu, Vankaya Curry, Jackfruit Biryani, Bobbatlu, Carrot Sweet Rolls, Sitaphal Rabdi, and Curd Rice — a feast no one could resist.
Adding to the charm of the day were painting and art stalls set up by the volunteers of Blood Warriors. Guests enjoyed activities like block printing on small bags and painting cartoon characters. Volunteers also took time to shed light on Thalassemia — its causes, risks, and how one could be a carrier — spreading crucial awareness about the disease.
Speaking about the initiative, Nihal Reddy, owner of Akan, shared, “Every year on August 15, we dedicate the day to a cause. This year, we chose to focus on Thalassemia. We serve traditional food as part of the fundraiser, and the proceeds go towards supporting the cause. I first learned about Thalassemia from Krishna, the founder of Blood Warriors, and later my wife, who is a doctor, explained it in detail. I realised that in India, many are prone to this disease, but awareness is low. That is why I wanted to focus on it this year. Compared to last year, we had more people participating, and I hope it continues to grow.”
As the event drew to a close, guests posed with placards declaring themselves Blood Warriors and cherished the joy of being part of a meaningful cause. They left with full hearts and fuller tummies.