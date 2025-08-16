GHMC helps four transgender individuals land jobs

HYDERABAD: GHMC assisted four transgender individuals named Madhuraj, Emran Khan, Naveena, and Varuntej, in securing employment with a private firm, offering a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000. Their journey towards empowerment began with a comprehensive 15-day training program in graphic design at the Lighthouse Communities Skilling Centre, located in the vibrant Chandanagar Circle. This initiative not only provided them with essential skills but also ensured complementary accommodation and meals throughout the training period.

Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan handed over the job offer letters. Further, GHMC extended support to an additional 11 transgender individuals through the Self-Employment Programme (SEP). Each beneficiary received `50,000, contributing to a total funding of `5.50 lakh, sanctioned by the Telangana Grameena Bank’s Suraram branch.

GHMC also trained five women in driving two- and three-wheeler light motor vehicles and handed over driving licences to support their livelihoods.

For the beneficiaries, the initiative was “more than a job; it was freedom wrapped in dignity.” They expressed gratitude to the mayor and GHMC commissioner for helping break another “Wall of Prejudice.” A GHMC official stated, “This is not charity, it is change. Not a gift, but a rightful share, and it is a declaration of equality.”