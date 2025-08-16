Tamil Nadu comes calling at Raen

Most of us crave food that is not just tasty but truly irresistible — the kind of dish that lingers in your mind long after the last bite. We often try numerous mouthwatering recipes, only to find ourselves yearning to relive that flavour again and again.

At The Leela Hyderabad’s RAEN – The Chef’s Studio, food pop-ups celebrate exactly that sentiment, offering region-specific, exceptional culinary experiences. And this time, the spotlight is on Tamil Nadu, beyond the familiar rasam rice, idli, and sambar. ‘Pandya’s Virunthu’, curated by Chef Vijaya Raghavan, showcases authentic dishes from Chettinad, Madurai, and Karaikudi. Each plate is hearty, flavourful, and satisfying enough to send you into a blissful food coma. CE sampled the menu and spoke to the chef about his culinary journey and inspiration.

Excerpts