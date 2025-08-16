Why Hyderabadis don't carry umbrellas

And finally, some of us are Charlie Chaplins — we enjoy walking in the rain so nobody can see us cry. Though in Hyderabad, if you’re walking in the rain, someone will assume the rain isn’t that bad and will join you, thinking it’s a protest march against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi.

So yes, Hyderabad rains will continue, Revanth Reddy will keep advising, the weatherman will keep forecasting — and we will keep getting drenched. Umbrellas are just not our style. Have you ever seen the Nizam with an umbrella? Exactly.

Sandesh

@msgfromsandesh

(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)

(The writer’s views are his own)