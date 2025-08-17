Boating, adventure sports soon at Hyderabad's Malkam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: The Malkam Cheruvu near Shaikpet flyover in Serilingampally, which attracts a large number of visitors, will soon offer new adventure sports and boating facilities once the GHMC Standing Committee approves the proposal from the Amaravati Boating Club.

Proposed activities at Malkam Cheruvu include JetSki (water scooter-operator driven), Jet Attack (self-drive option with operator control), pedal boats, water zorbing, water cycling, electric donut boat-floating diner, solar gypsy boat, bumper boat, banana boat, flyboarding, inflatable Disneyland bouncy, and inflatable rocket (on land-about 20 sq.m). The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation has initiated adventure water sports activities at Malkam Cheruvu as part of efforts to enhance tourism. These activities will be operated through experienced private operators.

The authorised operator has requested permission to commence the activities, with a proposed license fee of Rs 60,000 per month plus GST, with a 10% annual increase, on the same lines as the kayaking and sailing facility at Yacht Club, Hyderabad.