Car crash leads cops to drug trail: 16 kg ganja seized, driver arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Abdullapurmet police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly transporting ganja to Maharashtra after his car dashed a divider on National Highway 65 at Batasingaram around 9 pm. The accused was identified as Bhukya Madhu, a native of Mahbubabad district.

Police said a patrol vehicle received information about the accident and rushed to the spot, where they found Madhu. On noticing his suspicious movements, police checked his car and found two plastic bags containing 16.46 kg of ganja.

According to police, Madhu’s friend, Sadid from Khammam district, advised him to transport ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra for profit. On August 13, Sadid gave him Rs 50,000 and asked him to go to Rajahmundry, where a person handed him ganja packets. Madhu paid Rs 45,000 for them and kept Rs 5,000 for expenses.

On August 14, he began his journey from Khanapuram, Khammam, to Nagpur, Maharashtra, via Hyderabad. However, on August 15, he was caught by police at Abdullapurmet.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.