Greening cities the Miyawaki way: Mahesh Talari plants 50,000 native saplings through Ever Green Again

HYDERABAD: Environmental enthusiast Mahesh Talari uses the Miyawaki plantation method to turn unused plots into green lands. Till now, he plants more than 50,000 saplings through his non-profit Ever Green Again.

The Miyawaki method, a Japanese technique, plants native trees close together. This helps saplings support each other, blocks sunlight from the ground, and prevents weeds. The method proves effective in urban areas, where space is less.

Mahesh starts the plantation drive in Telangana, especially around Hyderabad. This year, he extends it to Andhra Pradesh and is in talks with the state government for a large drive in Eluru.

“From childhood I have wanted to increase biodiversity and improve urban spaces. I learn the Miyawaki method because it grows forests 10 times faster and becomes self-sustaining within three years. My main aim is to promote native plant species, which are often ignored in favour of foreign ones with shorter lifespans,” Mahesh says.