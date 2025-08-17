Madhira mimicry artist Lanka Kondaiah honoured for blending folk art with public health awareness

KHAMMAM: Celebrating art with a purpose, a veteran mimicry artist from Madhira wins recognition for blending tradition with public health awareness. Lanka Kondaiah, a renowned folk mimicry artist (also known as Madhira Asha Mitra) and social worker, receives a Best Service Appreciation Certificate on Friday from District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, in the presence of Additional Collector Sreeja and Khammam Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agasya. The event is administered by Dr Banoth Kalavathibhai.

The award acknowledges Kondaiah’s unique way of engaging with the community — using folk and mythological art forms to raise awareness in rural and urban areas about long-term and debilitating diseases. He educates the public on TB, AIDS, leprosy, polio, COVID-19, dengue, and malaria through his creative style. The honour comes under the “Best Services” category, highlighting his contribution to central and state health initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Kondaiah expresses gratitude to the District Medical and Health Department, various programme officers, and the PHC Denukur doctors for recognising his service.

He says the award brings congratulations from many quarters: distinguished residents and political leaders of Madhira, members of the Arya Vysya community, farmer groups, employee and teacher unions, media friends, health staff, fellow artists, and well-wishers.