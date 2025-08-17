Rain, defiance dust, danger: Life of traffic police on Hyderabad roads

HYDERABAD: They stand in knee-deep water during storms, breathe dust and exhaust all summer, face abuse from motorists and even risk their lives almost every time they are on duty. Hyderabad’s traffic cops say the public blames them for jams but rarely bothers following instructions that could ease traffic flow. From clearing drains to confronting reckless drivers, their work goes far beyond directing traffic, and the toll is visible in their health, family life and safety.
On a rain-soaked evening at Panjagutta’s NFCL Junction, traffic constable M Mojiram stood ankle-deep in water, waving vehicles towards a submerged but safe lane. Despite four available lanes, motorists crowded into one, refusing to enter the shallow water.
“They were scared their vehicles would be damaged,” recalled Mojiram. “We stood in the water telling them it was below knee level, but they simply wouldn’t move. Even TGS TC buses refused. We eventually gave up and waited for it to drain.”
Elsewhere, bikers stopped under the Metro flyover near Praja Bhavan to avoid getting wet. “They said they’d move once the rain stopped, unmindful of the fact that vehicles were piling up behind. We had to send a patrol team to clear them,” said another traffic officer.
In a jam
Officers say many commuters ignore instructions, creating the very jams they later blame on police. “If people don’t follow our directions, how can the traffic clear?” said Mojiram. “They first block roads, refuse diversions, and then accuse us.”
A senior officer, requesting anonymity, added: “People blame us for congestion but never question themselves. Are we not standing in the rain to keep traffic moving? We are visible in uniform, so the public points fingers at us, even when the fault is theirs.”
Coordination confusion
Traffic police personnel say civic agencies respond slowly to waterlogging complaints. “We send them the location, but it can take 15 minutes or more for them to come,” said one
officer. “By then, if we’ve cleared the waste ourselves, the water drains and traffic moves. But why should we be doing their work?”
Officers allege monsoon teams often remove silt from manholes only to pile it nearby. “When it rains again, it washes straight back, blocking drains. They should remove it completely or call GHMC to do so,” said an inspector. “Instead, the problem repeats.”
Hazards beyond the monsoon
Summer brings a different battle — dust and pollution. “Dust gets into our eyes and throat. At night, our eyes itch so badly we can’t sleep,” said a constable. Many eat jaggery and bananas to clear their throats after inhaling smoke and dust.
“New personnel often fall sick in the first month, suffering from nausea, fever, or both, until their bodies adjust. Life expectancy is shorter for us. We work in constant pollution, and the noise from relentless honking affects us too,” said another officer.
Long hours, little family time
Shift timings officially run 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm for constables, and 9 am to 9 pm for sub-inspectors. In reality, rain, jams or special duties extend hours late into the night.
“We start early and return after 10 pm. My kids are asleep both when I leave and when I return. I miss festivals and family events. This is common in every police household,” said a sub-inspector.
Sometimes, personnel on outstation duties sleep in the station. “Even in our dreams, we’re directing traffic,” joked one officer.
Accidents and risks on duty
On April 7, 2025, at Miyapur Metro Station, a lorry hit a traffic umbrella during high winds, killing Home Guard Simhachalam and injuring constables Rajavardhan and Vikender.
“We were minutes from leaving. A gust of wind hit, and in seconds I was on the ground. The umbrella rod struck Simhachalam’s head,” said Vikender. He did not tell his family until the next day.
Home Guards say there is no ex gratia for those who die on duty. “We don’t have PF or other benefits. If someone dies in uniform while working, the government should compensate the family, but it doesn’t,” said one home guard.
Officers often face verbal abuse during checks. “An educated car owner once asked how I dared stop him on the main road, accusing us of wasting his time. This attitude is common,” said a Panjagutta traffic police officer.
At some junctions, a single officer works for hours. “If he steps away briefly for tea or to use the toilet, someone complains, often the same people we caught for violations earlier,” said a home guard.
Tech help, but only so much
High-rise cameras in the control room help locate congestion spots, sometimes covering over a kilometre. “They help us a lot, but on the ground, public cooperation is still essential,” said an officer.
In the words of one weary constable: “We stand in the dust, rain and noise, working beyond our hours. People think clearing traffic is our only job, but we’re doing others’ work too, often without thanks, and sometimes without safety.”