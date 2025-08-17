Rain, defiance dust, danger: Life of traffic police on Hyderabad roads

HYDERABAD: They stand in knee-deep water during storms, breathe dust and exhaust all summer, face abuse from motorists and even risk their lives almost every time they are on duty. Hyderabad’s traffic cops say the public blames them for jams but rarely bothers following instructions that could ease traffic flow. From clearing drains to confronting reckless drivers, their work goes far beyond directing traffic, and the toll is visible in their health, family life and safety.

On a rain-soaked evening at Panjagutta’s NFCL Junction, traffic constable M Mojiram stood ankle-deep in water, waving vehicles towards a submerged but safe lane. Despite four available lanes, motorists crowded into one, refusing to enter the shallow water.

“They were scared their vehicles would be damaged,” recalled Mojiram. “We stood in the water telling them it was below knee level, but they simply wouldn’t move. Even TGS TC buses refused. We eventually gave up and waited for it to drain.”

Elsewhere, bikers stopped under the Metro flyover near Praja Bhavan to avoid getting wet. “They said they’d move once the rain stopped, unmindful of the fact that vehicles were piling up behind. We had to send a patrol team to clear them,” said another traffic officer.

In a jam

Officers say many commuters ignore instructions, creating the very jams they later blame on police. “If people don’t follow our directions, how can the traffic clear?” said Mojiram. “They first block roads, refuse diversions, and then accuse us.”

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, added: “People blame us for congestion but never question themselves. Are we not standing in the rain to keep traffic moving? We are visible in uniform, so the public points fingers at us, even when the fault is theirs.”

Coordination confusion

Traffic police personnel say civic agencies respond slowly to waterlogging complaints. “We send them the location, but it can take 15 minutes or more for them to come,” said one

officer. “By then, if we’ve cleared the waste ourselves, the water drains and traffic moves. But why should we be doing their work?”

Officers allege monsoon teams often remove silt from manholes only to pile it nearby. “When it rains again, it washes straight back, blocking drains. They should remove it completely or call GHMC to do so,” said an inspector. “Instead, the problem repeats.”