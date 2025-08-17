Ramakrishna Math to host personality, meditation courses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (Ramakrishna Math) will be organising a Personality Development Certificate Course (offline classes) from August 17 to September 21.

The main motto of this course is to build a balanced personality and learn self-development according to Swami Vivekananda. During the course, topics likely to be covered include Healthy Mind and Healthy Body, What is Personality & Why Personality, Total Personality Development According to Swami Vivekananda, Goal Setting and Time Management, and Steps to Developing a Balanced Personality.

This is an offline course, organised every Sunday from August 17 to September 21. A total of six classes will be conducted, timings are from 7 am to 9 am, age group is 18 to 40 years, and the fee is Rs 450. Interested candidates can register online through the official website.

Apart from that, Steps to Concentration and Meditation (offline course) will be organised from August 18 to 22, guided by Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha Ramakrishna Math. Timings are from 6.30 pm to 7.45 pm, the fee is Rs 300, and interested candidates can register online through the official website.