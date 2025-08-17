Special kids shine on Independence Day stage in Hyderabad

NIZAMABAD : Isn’t it true that recognising and respecting differences in others and treating everyone equally makes the world a better place? Accepting disabilities with dignity, organisers of Independence Day in Nizamabad provide a platform for mentally challenged students to showcase their talent for the first time in the state’s history.

An impressive 75 mentally challenged students take part in a cultural programme, dancing to the song Jai Ho and captivating the audience.

S Niranjan, Chairman of the Telangana BC Commission, attends the event as chief guest and appreciates the students’ outstanding performance. District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya are also present, congratulating the students from the school run by Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction (SNESOR).

The principals of the Mentally Disabled School, S Joyti and Rajeshwari, take an active role in the programme. The management of SNESOR receives a certificate of appreciation and a memento for the performance. Representatives of SNESOR say that mentally disabled individuals often face discrimination and judgement based only on appearance. They emphasise that under the society’s guidance, these students acquire valuable skills.

This event marks a significant milestone for the Sneha Society, giving students the honour of publicly showcasing their dance skills during Independence Day celebrations. District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy facilitates this opportunity.