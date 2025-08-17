Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with grandeur at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sri Krishna Janmastami was celebrated with devotion and grandeur at the Hare Krishna Golden temple, Banjara Hills, where scores of devotees gathered to receive blessings. On this auspicious occasion, Lord Sri Krishna gave darshan in different forms – Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna, and Sri Laddu Gopal. Devotees were also given the opportunity to perform unjala/jhulan seva to Laddu Gopal.

The celebrations began early Saturday with “Shodashopachara Seva,” followed by the adornment of Sri Radha Govinda with flowers, new garments, and jewellery. The day commenced with Shringara Arati, extending divine blessings, while jhulan seva for Sri Laddu Gopal began simultaneously. A “Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homa” was performed for universal welfare, followed by the grand raja bhoga arati accompanied by soulful bhajans and kirtans.

The atmosphere was filled with rhythmic chanting of vedic mantras and uplifting harinam sankirtan. With devotion, the Lordships were offered panchamrita (milk, curd, honey, etc.), panchagavya (five auspicious cow products), fruit juices, herbal powders, flowers, sacred aushadhis, and navaratnas. A highlight of the Abhishekam was the ceremonial bath of the Lordships with holy waters collected from seven sacred rivers of India, symbolising purity and devotion.

The Sandhya abhishekam concluded with a spiritual discourse by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, who spoke on the significance of Lord Krishna’s appearance. Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam, he explained that Lord Krishna descends to protect the righteous, annihilate the wicked, and restore dharma. He urged devotees to apply the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in everyday life, particularly in today’s world filled with confusion and conflict.