Unemployed youths get skill development training in Hyderabad

ADILABAD: The Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTiCoS), in collaboration with Gland Pharma Limited and with support from the Pratham Foundation, launched a Skill Development Training Programme for unemployed rural youth. The training centre is in Shadnagar village, Rangareddy district.

The curriculum covers automobile repair (car and bike mechanics), hotel management, housekeeping, beautician services, electrical work, food and beverage production, and marketing and sales. Students with a minimum education of 8th standard can apply for mechanic courses, while Plus Two is needed for other trades.

The two-month training is free of cost, with accommodation and meals also provided. This ensures financial issues do not block access. HyTiCoS also promises 100% job placement, linking successful candidates directly to companies once they complete training.