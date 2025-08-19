Festivities turn into grief at Ramanthapur

HYDERABAD: What began as a night of devotion and festivity ended in devastation for several families in Ramanthapur when the Sri Krishna Shobha Yatra turned into a fatal tragedy on Sunday night.

For the family of P Krishna Yadav (21), the loss is unbearable. “Before leaving home, he just said he would bring his father along and stepped out. He never returned,” recalled his inconsolable mother Renuka.

Krishna’s father, P Raghu Yadav, president of the Ramanthapur Yadav Sangham, had been waiting at the community hall where the procession was set to conclude.

“I first heard cheers from the crowd, and within minutes those joyful cries turned into screams. When I rushed forward, I saw my son unconscious right before my eyes,” he said. Despite desperate attempts by bystanders to revive him with CPR, Krishna could not be saved. He was the sole breadwinner of the family,