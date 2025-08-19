Karan Kanchan: Have learned to stay on my feet and adapt

For some minds in the world, the thought of a linear, norm-driven life is far from appealing; such individuals seek to immerse themselves in an ocean of novelty, where creativity knows no bounds. Multi-genre music producer and artiste Karan Kanchan is one of those rare minds. Apart from working with international greats like Jason Derulo, Russ, and Armani White, he has also composed and produced Bollywood songs, notably Ishq Nachaawe from the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Karan has also developed his own distinct style of Japanese-inspired Trap & Bass music, which he calls J-Trap. After heralding his show ‘Karan Kanchan’s Kitty Party’ at Big Bull Superclub in Financial District, he opens up to CE about his journey, what music production is all about, and more.

Excerpts

How was it performing in Hyderabad?

The show in Hyderabad was one of the best parties so far. I don’t think we have clubs anywhere in India with this level of production. People here are full of energy and have so much love for music. This was also my final show of my three-month residency at Big Bull, and what a way to end it!