PoP idols flood Telangana, clay artisans left with empty hands

HYDERABAD: Clay Ganesh idol sellers in Telangana are facing a severe setback this season as imports of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols from Maharashtra have flooded the market. Traders report losses of nearly 50% on PoP idols and almost no business for clay idol makers. Many small sellers say there is hardly any market left for clay idols, as buyers are turning to PoP for its smooth finish and brighter look. The slump has raised concerns over the survival of traditional clay artisans, who depend on seasonal sales for their livelihood.
Though these PoP idols, mainly brought in from Solapur, attract most buyers, the reality is that they heavily pollute Hyderabad’s lakes. Nearly 99% of idols in markets today are made of PoP, despite the state government ban. Activists argue that the real problem is not the law but its lack of enforcement.
“If the state is serious about protecting Hyderabad’s lakes, the first step is to stop the transport of Solapur idols into Telangana. These idols are crossing state borders by the truckload, and nobody checks them. A ban without enforcement is meaningless,” environmentalist Prof Purshotham Reddy told TNIE.
He also stressed that post-immersion clean-ups by GHMC are only a temporary fix. “Every year, crores are spent after immersion to break idols and remove debris. That is not a solution. Prevention means stopping PoP idols before they reach the lakes.”
In markets like Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar, and Uppal, traders confirm that PoP idols outsell clay idols by a wide margin. Their fine finish, bright colours, and lower prices are proving irresistible.
“A 4-foot Solapur idol costs around `3,500, while a clay idol of the same size goes up to `5,000. Buyers want something attractive, and PoP gives that finish. This year, sellers of Solapur idols are making profits, while local idol makers are suffering huge losses,” said Kailash Singh, a Ganesh idol maker from Dhoolpet.
For clay idol makers, the decline has been devastating. “Our families have been making clay idols for three generations, but sales are falling every year. We hardly get 10%–15% of buyers now. We cannot match the finishing of PoP idols, but at least ours don’t pollute the lakes,” he added.
Experts warn of serious environmental damage. “PoP does not dissolve like clay. It only breaks down into powder, forming a layer at the bottom of lakes that suffocates aquatic life,” explained the professor. “The paints are worse. They contain lead, mercury and cadmium, which contaminate fish and groundwater, and eventually enter the food chain.”
‘Citizens must act responsibly’
Environmentalists say citizens also share responsibility. “Protecting the environment is a duty of every citizen under Article 51 of the Constitution. Unless people themselves choose clay idols, no government ban will succeed,” Purshotham Reddy added. “If citizens refuse to buy PoP idols even for one year, manufacturers will stop making them. The festival should be celebrated in its true spirit, not at the cost of poisoning our lakes.”
As the Ganesh festival approaches, Hyderabad finds itself at a crossroads — between the appeal of PoP idols and the urgent need to protect its lakes.