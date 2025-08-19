Priya Maganti: Lens behind celebrity I Do’s

As the world celebrates World Photography Day (August 19), it’s a reminder of the power images hold to freeze time, evoke emotion, and tell stories that words often cannot. Few genres embody this more vividly than wedding photography, where love, tradition, and celebration converge in unforgettable frames. Among those redefining this craft is Hyderabad-based RVR PRO, a leading luxury photography and videography company led by Priya Maganti. Since 2012, the team has been trusted with capturing some of the city’s most high-profile weddings, from sporting icons and film families to political dynasties. CE speaks to Priya Maganti, the CEO and co-founder, about her journey, the nuances of shooting celebrity weddings, and how she envisions taking Indian wedding storytelling to the global stage.
Excerpts
How did you get started in photography, and what led you to specialise in weddings?
I’ve always been drawn to storytelling through visuals. Photography, for me, was about capturing emotions people could relive for a lifetime. Weddings felt like the perfect canvas, blending grandeur, intimacy, and human connection. Celebrity weddings happened organically, word of mouth from early clients opened doors, leading us to capture weddings like PV Sindhu’s, Rajamouli’s son’s, Daggubati Venkatesh’s daughter’s, Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter’s, Ramoji Rao’s granddaughter’s, and several others.
Where does Hyderabad stand in your journey?
Hyderabad is home and the foundation of my career. The city embraces both tradition and modernity, much like our approach at RVR PRO. The luxury wedding industry here has grown tremendously, giving us the platform to dream big while staying rooted. Some of our recent highlights include Nara Rohith and Siree Lella’s engagement, cricketer Chama Milind’s wedding, and several political family weddings.
Do you remember your first celebrity wedding shoot?
Yes. It came with immense responsibility — security concerns, high expectations, and the knowledge that every frame would be seen by millions. It was nerve-wracking yet exhilarating, and it reinforced our belief that authenticity resonates, no matter the stature of the client.
Was there a turning point in your career?
Yes, when one of our weddings went viral on social media. It wasn’t just about celebrity visibility; it was about storytelling that touched people. That moment transformed RVR PRO into a brand people aspired to have, leading to consistent high-profile projects.
What are some unique challenges with high-profile clients?
Security, privacy, and time constraints are constant challenges. It’s about being seamless, discreet, and delivering without intrusion.
How do you balance candid moments with privacy?
Trust is everything. Our team is trained to be invisible when needed, use smaller crews for sensitive moments, and follow strict data protocols. Comfort always comes first.
Do celebrity clients direct the style, or trust your vision?
It’s a balance. Some arrive with strong ideas, but most trust our creative direction once they see our work. Collaboration is key.
How would you describe your signature style?
Cinematic yet intimate. We capture scale and grandeur without losing raw emotion, focusing on unscripted, timeless moments.
Which celebrity wedding was most creatively fulfilling?
The most fulfilling ones are where we get creative freedom like building a narrative over time for Nara Rohith and Siree Lella. Large-scale weddings like PV Sindhu’s or Rajamouli’s son’s also allowed us to blend cinematic frames with intimacy.
What trends do you see in luxury/celebrity weddings?
Personalisation is key, couples want their story reflected. Eco-conscious weddings are growing, and visually, editorial-style portraits and documentary-style films are leading.
How has social media changed the game?
Weddings are global in real-time now. Visuals must be powerful and share-ready, yet we carefully balance public vs private moments with clients.
Role of AI in your work?
AI helps with curation, consistency, and repetitive edits. But the soul of an image still comes from instinct, timing, and emotion.
Road ahead.
We want to scale globally, bringing Indian wedding storytelling to international platforms. Alongside photography, we’re expanding into event styling and design with RVR Eventz, creating 360-degree luxury wedding experiences.