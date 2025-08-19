Priya Maganti: Lens behind celebrity I Do’s

As the world celebrates World Photography Day (August 19), it’s a reminder of the power images hold to freeze time, evoke emotion, and tell stories that words often cannot. Few genres embody this more vividly than wedding photography, where love, tradition, and celebration converge in unforgettable frames. Among those redefining this craft is Hyderabad-based RVR PRO, a leading luxury photography and videography company led by Priya Maganti. Since 2012, the team has been trusted with capturing some of the city’s most high-profile weddings, from sporting icons and film families to political dynasties. CE speaks to Priya Maganti, the CEO and co-founder, about her journey, the nuances of shooting celebrity weddings, and how she envisions taking Indian wedding storytelling to the global stage.

Excerpts

How did you get started in photography, and what led you to specialise in weddings?

I’ve always been drawn to storytelling through visuals. Photography, for me, was about capturing emotions people could relive for a lifetime. Weddings felt like the perfect canvas, blending grandeur, intimacy, and human connection. Celebrity weddings happened organically, word of mouth from early clients opened doors, leading us to capture weddings like PV Sindhu’s, Rajamouli’s son’s, Daggubati Venkatesh’s daughter’s, Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter’s, Ramoji Rao’s granddaughter’s, and several others.