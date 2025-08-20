10-year-old girl found dead with 21 stab wounds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in Kukatpally had 21 stab wounds, police said on Tuesday, as they intensified efforts to trace the killer.

A Cyberabad police official said the child sustained 14 stab injuries on her neck and seven on her stomach, inflicted with a short, sharp weapon. “We have some leads and are working on them to apprehend the culprit,” the official said.

Police have questioned several suspects and are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity, using both technical and human intelligence to crack the case.

Speaking to the media, the girl’s father said: “The person who killed my daughter is not a human being. I have no suspicions over anyone.”