Beyond the Burn: The Silent Strain of Over-Exercising on the Heart

Gyms are crowded, marathon sign-ups are rising, and fitness has become a lifestyle badge these days, but doctors caution that overburdening the body — whether through excessive cardio, heavy lifting, or even long-distance running — can increase the risk of exercise-induced heart problems.

“Heart attacks, once considered a problem mainly for those above 60, are now increasingly being reported among younger people, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He adds, “What many don’t realise is that the heart actually sends out warning signals nearly 12 years in advance. Unfortunately, these symptoms are often dismissed as normal ageing or fatigue.”

For earlier generations, daily life itself was exercise — walking long distances, cycling, hand-washing clothes, grinding grains, and living in joint families, an experience that made for less stress. As a result, heart problems were rare and appeared only later in life.

Today, sedentary desk jobs, poor sleep, junk food, and high stress levels are silently pumping heart diseases into younger age groups.