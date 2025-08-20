Beyond the Burn: The Silent Strain of Over-Exercising on the Heart

Gyms are crowded, marathon sign-ups are rising, and fitness has become a lifestyle badge these days, but doctors caution that overburdening the body — whether through excessive cardio, heavy lifting, or even long-distance running — can increase the risk of exercise-induced heart problems.
“Heart attacks, once considered a problem mainly for those above 60, are now increasingly being reported among younger people, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He adds, “What many don’t realise is that the heart actually sends out warning signals nearly 12 years in advance. Unfortunately, these symptoms are often dismissed as normal ageing or fatigue.”
For earlier generations, daily life itself was exercise — walking long distances, cycling, hand-washing clothes, grinding grains, and living in joint families, an experience that made for less stress. As a result, heart problems were rare and appeared only later in life.
Today, sedentary desk jobs, poor sleep, junk food, and high stress levels are silently pumping heart diseases into younger age groups.
“Fast food and processed meals increase bad cholesterol and obesity, while sitting for long hours is as harmful as smoking,” warns Dr Sudhir, further saying, “If you once walked 5 km with ease and now struggle with fatigue or breathlessness, that’s not normal ageing. It could be your heart calling out for help.”
According to Dr K Seshi Kiran, senior consultant general physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, beginners and even regular gym-goers must pace their fitness journeys carefully. “The intensity, duration, and frequency of workouts should be increased gradually. Abrupt, high-intensity exercise puts immense strain on the heart, especially if there are hidden conditions or inadequate baseline fitness,” he states. His advice:
Always warm up before and cool down after workouts.
Stop immediately if you feel chest pain, dizziness, or unusual breathlessness.
Avoid training when unwell, and give the body enough recovery time.
Keep track of your blood pressure and heart rate, especially if you’re over 40 or have a family history of heart disease.
Set long-term fitness goals — don’t chase instant results.
Role of screening before heavy training
Before taking on marathons, CrossFit, or any endurance challenge, doctors recommend essential screening tests. Key fitness and cardiac tests include:
Resting ECG: Detects arrhythmias and heart abnormalities.
Exercise Stress Test (treadmill): Assesses how the heart responds to exertion.
Echocardiography: Evaluates heart structure and pumping efficiency.
Blood pressure & routine blood tests: Screens for hypertension, cholesterol, and diabetes.
Cardiorespiratory fitness tests (Cooper or Beep test): Measures endurance and readiness for distance running.
“Marathon runners, for instance, should undergo field tests like the Cooper test or shuttle runs to ensure their cardiovascular endurance is adequate,” says Dr K Seshi.
Should young adults get routine heart checkups? The answer is a firm yes. “Even young, healthy adults should consider routine cardiac checkups if they plan to take up endurance sports or heavy workouts,” says Dr K Seshi, adding that many heart conditions that cause sudden cardiac arrests are silent and can only be detected through screening.
He explains that regular checkups are especially important for smokers and those with a family history of heart disease, young athletes ramping up their training volumes, and anyone with unexplained palpitations, chest pain, or fainting episodes. Follow-ups every one to three years are advised, depending on age and exercise intensity.
For those eager to pursue fitness without risking their hearts, doctors recommend:
Staying hydrated: Dehydration makes the heart work harder
Getting professional guidance: A fitness trainer or physiologist can help create a safe, personalised plan
Factoring in medical conditions: Diabetes, hypertension, and obesity require supervised exercise
Cross-training and resting: Mix up activities and allow recovery to prevent burnout
Using tech, but listening to your body: Smartwatches help track heart rate, but body signals matter more
Exercise is medicine, but like any medicine, the dose must be right. With regular checkups, sensible training, and lifestyle discipline, fitness can remain a shield for the heart and not a threat to it.