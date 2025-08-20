Decoding thyroid’s secret signals

It is a small butterfly-shaped gland tucked away in the neck, quiet and almost invisible in its daily work, yet it somehow manages to influence nearly everything your body does. Most days, it works silently in the background with no fuss or drama. Until one day, it does not. And when it falters, the ripple effects can be surprisingly far-reaching.

“The thyroid is like the body’s engine controller. If it works too slow, you feel tired, gain weight, and everything in your body slows down. If it works too fast, you feel restless, lose weight, and your heart races. This can happen due to immunity problems, lack or excess of iodine, or certain medicines,” explains Dr Srinivas Kandula, senior endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad.

But while medical science focuses on these measurable causes, there is another, quieter link that doctors are starting to acknowledge, — the role of emotions. It is not as straightforward as saying bottled-up feelings cause thyroid problems, but the connection is hard to ignore.