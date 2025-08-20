Decoding thyroid’s secret signals

It is a small butterfly-shaped gland tucked away in the neck, quiet and almost invisible in its daily work, yet it somehow manages to influence nearly everything your body does. Most days, it works silently in the background with no fuss or drama. Until one day, it does not. And when it falters, the ripple effects can be surprisingly far-reaching.
“The thyroid is like the body’s engine controller. If it works too slow, you feel tired, gain weight, and everything in your body slows down. If it works too fast, you feel restless, lose weight, and your heart races. This can happen due to immunity problems, lack or excess of iodine, or certain medicines,” explains Dr Srinivas Kandula, senior endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad.
But while medical science focuses on these measurable causes, there is another, quieter link that doctors are starting to acknowledge, — the role of emotions. It is not as straightforward as saying bottled-up feelings cause thyroid problems, but the connection is hard to ignore.
“Direct scientific proof is limited, but psychosomatic research suggests chronic emotional suppression may dysregulate stress hormones, indirectly affecting thyroid function. Persistent suppression keeps the body in a low-grade stress state, influencing immune and endocrine systems. This may contribute to autoimmune thyroid conditions like Hashimoto’s or Graves’ disease in predisposed individuals,” observes Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
Stress, especially the kind that lingers, can tip the balance. “Long-term stress makes the body release cortisol, a hormone that can disturb thyroid signals. If stress continues for months or years, it can make existing thyroid issues worse,” remarks Dr Srinivas.
“Chronic stress elevates cortisol, which can interfere with the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis, disrupting hormone release. Long-term unhappiness or feeling unheard keeps stress pathways active, weakening immune regulation and possibly triggering autoimmune thyroid disease. Emotional well-being plays a vital role in maintaining stable thyroid hormone production and healthy feedback loops,” adds Dr Shraddha.
That means the feeling of being stuck, unheard, or unable to be yourself may not be the root cause, but it can keep your stress hormones simmering and weaken your resilience over time.
Statistics show that women are far more likely to face thyroid issues. “Biologically, women’s immune and endocrine systems are more influenced by hormonal fluctuations from menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, increasing susceptibility. Socially, women often face higher emotional load and may suppress stress, compounding risk. Both factors likely contribute, explaining the significantly higher prevalence of thyroid disorders in women compared to men,” she notes.
Dr Srinivas adds that women’s bodies are more prone to certain immunity problems. “They also go for health check-ups more often, so we find thyroid issues earlier. Social pressures, multitasking, and stress can add to the risk,” he points out.
When it comes to treatment, both doctors stress the need for a more holistic approach. “While medication addresses hormone imbalance, self-expression therapies reduce stress and improve emotional well-being, positively affecting immune and endocrine function. Counselling, journalling, and support groups can help patients process feelings, feel heard, and regain control, often leading to better treatment compliance and improved overall quality of life,” affirms Dr Shraddha.
The difference between medical causes and emotional causes is clear. “Medical causes, like immunity problems or lack of iodine, can be measured and treated directly. Emotional stress does not damage the thyroid on its own but can make symptoms worse or slow recovery,” clarifies Dr Srinivas.