From Siachen to stage: Capt SN Ahmed's 'Das Paise ka Postcard' is a theatrical treat for all

“It is a collection of four fictional Hindi plays. I ardently love theatre and feel like people need to realise that apart from OTT and cinema, books and theatre are wonderful modes of entertainment,” he shares with CE.

While the plays are unrelated, the author reveals that each carries a special theme. The first play, which borrows the name of the book itself, underscores the importance of writing letters in an Army man’s life. “How many of us today get anxious when we see those blue ticks on WhatsApp? The need to receive an immediate reply is in stark contrast to the old days when there was no choice but to wait patiently for a letter to arrive,” Capt Ahmed says. His second play, Sandhya Tum Kahaan Ho, follows the story of an old man with Alzheimer’s searching for his daughter. The third play, Baasira Mata Ki Jai, is a humorous take on traditional values and family dynamics, specifically focusing on the importance of not wasting food. “The fourth, Doorbell, takes you into the life of a housewife, who is generally labelled by society as ‘free’ and someone who ‘doesn’t have challenges’,” explains the author.