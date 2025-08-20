Hyderabad to have one lakh Ganesh pandals

He directed police to maintain law and order, manage traffic and take precautions against electrical and fire hazards. Electricity officials were instructed to distribute safety pamphlets at pandals. The minister also highlighted road safety initiatives, stating that repairs are underway following rains and that funds have been allocated to restore roads. He called on the endowments and cultural authorities to promote the festival’s significance through awareness campaigns and warned that negligence would invite strict action.

DGP Dr Jitender noted elaborate police arrangements with additional personnel compared to last year, while GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan detailed measures including road repairs, sanitation, lighting, drinking water, toilets, medical camps, artificial ponds and cranes at immersion points. GHMC is also distributing two lakh eco-friendly idols. TGSPDCL managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui confirmed free power supply to pandals.

The minister also unveiled GHMC’s “Ganesh Immersion Action Plan” guide, which includes detailed action plans and contact information. Festival committees commended GHMC’s meticulous planning.

It outlines zone- and circle-wise action plans, provides contact details of responsible officials, and lists information on Ganesh Action Teams.