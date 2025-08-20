Lisa Ray: Be the CEO of your own health

Tell us about the session and your interaction with the FICCI FLO members.

It was deeply fulfilling. I’ve spoken at many events, but this one felt personal — about the many versions of myself. While it may sound egotistical, I believe sharing our stories helps us arrive at our most authentic selves. I loved meeting the women, they were engaged, supportive, and part of a community that uplifts female entrepreneurs.

The session was titled Many Lives of Lisa Ray. Which version of yourself is your favourite?

Honestly, the version I am today. As women, we wear many hats: mother, professional, wife, writer — and I don’t like splitting them. At 53, I embrace the version of myself that holds all of these roles and life experiences. That is my favourite.