Lisa Ray: Be the CEO of your own health

Actress, author, speaker, and cancer survivor Lisa Ray needs no introduction. From her screen presence in Kasoor and The World Unseen to her recent role in the web series Four More Shots Please!, she has carved a lasting place in cinema. Beyond films, her journey of battling cancer and emerging as a voice of strength has made her an inspiration to many. At the recent FICCI FLO session titled Many Lives of Lisa Ray, she reflected on life, resilience, and empowerment. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she shared her philosophy of living with grace and authenticity.
Tell us about the session and your interaction with the FICCI FLO members.
It was deeply fulfilling. I’ve spoken at many events, but this one felt personal — about the many versions of myself. While it may sound egotistical, I believe sharing our stories helps us arrive at our most authentic selves. I loved meeting the women, they were engaged, supportive, and part of a community that uplifts female entrepreneurs.
The session was titled Many Lives of Lisa Ray. Which version of yourself is your favourite?
Honestly, the version I am today. As women, we wear many hats: mother, professional, wife, writer — and I don’t like splitting them. At 53, I embrace the version of myself that holds all of these roles and life experiences. That is my favourite.
Do you believe in miracles, and what does spirituality mean to you?
Yes, I do. Even sitting here and talking to you feels like a miracle, defying rational expectations. I believe miracles surround us daily if we align our minds to them. For me, spirituality is not separate from life; it’s an all-encompassing lens through which I see everything, even challenges. Painful times become lessons, not regrets. That philosophy makes life a beautiful journey.
What does women’s empowerment mean to you?
Empowerment is about choices. Women should have the freedom to live as they wish, without judgement. Each generation has gained more choices than the one before, but there’s still work to do. Empowerment is not about imitating men; it’s about embracing our own power, the feminine kind, which is very different and equally strong.
What message would you share with those battling illness?
Keep fighting and never give up. As I said during the session, you must become the CEO of your own health. Doctors, science, and miracles play their part, but it begins with you and your mindset. A fighting spirit can make all the difference.