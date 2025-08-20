Suhasini Maniratnam: Cinema has taught me to accept life as it is

“But my parents didn’t look at me like the others did,” she told CE in a candid interview after the event. “Women empowerment starts at home. My mother raised me to be independent and my father was progressive. He was the one who encouraged me to become an actress. I have been very lucky,” expressed Suhasini, who is part of the illustrious Haasan family and is married to director Mani Ratnam.

But for Suhasini, riches have never been the first attraction. Instead, service and empathy are of utmost importance, which is why she set up the Naam Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering single women from underprivileged backgrounds. She says, “When you’ve ‘made it’ in life, you need to help others too.”