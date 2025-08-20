Traffic concerns emerge over Indiramma Canteens in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a case of a well-intentioned scheme creating new civic problems, the Indiramma Canteens are drawing criticism for compromising public safety and hygiene. While widely welcomed for their social impact, residents and commuters in areas like Clock Tower, Public Gardens, and Madhapur say the benefits are being undermined by pedestrian hazards, traffic congestion and rampant littering.
In several areas, canteens have been set up directly on footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads. “We are not against the canteens. This is a good government initiative, but not at the cost of public safety,” civic activist Vinay Vangala told the TNIE, suggesting they be shifted to lane ends or near commercial complexes to avoid risks.
Traffic snarls are another concern. Locals say office-goers also frequent the canteens, parking two-wheelers on the road during serving hours and narrowing carriageways. “At Clock Tower, which connects to Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station, parked vehicles choke the stretch. With buses and heavy vehicles passing through, traffic jams and pollution worsen, even if only for a couple of hours,” Vangala added.
Hygiene has also emerged as a major issue. With no proper bins nearby, used plates and food waste often pile up until cleared hours later. “Once bin bags overflow, plates and leftovers spill out, making the area dirty and attracting stray dogs,” social activist Asif Hussain Sohail said. Shopkeepers nearby echoed the demand for permanent bins and regular sanitation staff.
Responding to the criticism, a senior GHMC official said efforts were being made to improve conditions. “We are revamping canteens with utmost care. Of 150, 137 are already in place. Seating, RO water and dustbins are being arranged at all locations,” the official told the TNIE.