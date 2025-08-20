Traffic concerns emerge over Indiramma Canteens in Telangana

Traffic snarls are another concern. Locals say office-goers also frequent the canteens, parking two-wheelers on the road during serving hours and narrowing carriageways. “At Clock Tower, which connects to Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station, parked vehicles choke the stretch. With buses and heavy vehicles passing through, traffic jams and pollution worsen, even if only for a couple of hours,” Vangala added.

Hygiene has also emerged as a major issue. With no proper bins nearby, used plates and food waste often pile up until cleared hours later. “Once bin bags overflow, plates and leftovers spill out, making the area dirty and attracting stray dogs,” social activist Asif Hussain Sohail said. Shopkeepers nearby echoed the demand for permanent bins and regular sanitation staff.

Responding to the criticism, a senior GHMC official said efforts were being made to improve conditions. “We are revamping canteens with utmost care. Of 150, 137 are already in place. Seating, RO water and dustbins are being arranged at all locations,” the official told the TNIE.