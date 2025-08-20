When intimacy becomes medicine

It’s one of those secrets our bodies seem to hold: sex isn’t just about pleasure or intimacy. For many, it almost works like medicine for everything, right from headaches to hormones and brain health to overall wellness. Doctors say it’s a fascinating mix of biology, chemistry, and connection, and it shows how physical and emotional intimacy can sometimes heal in ways we never imagined.

Sexual activity actually helps relieve menstrual headaches or migraines that occur due to hormonal changes, says Dr Sarada Vani N, senior consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, high-risk pregnancy specialist, and robotic laparoscopic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda. She adds, “For some women, having sex might help ease migraines or menstrual headaches. Headache discomfort may be lessened by the analgesic effects of endorphins and other neurotransmitters released during sexual engagement and orgasm.” But the relief is not universal. “Responses differ greatly, too, and some women may have headaches that get worse before or after intercourse because they have underlying migraine sensitivity to hormone changes,” she explains.

Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle affect the chances of headaches being eased. “Patterns of headaches can be influenced by hormonal changes, particularly variations in the levels of oestrogen and progesterone during the menstrual cycle. An increased risk of migraine is associated with drops in oestrogen levels immediately before menstruation,” notes Dr Sarada.