Five of a family dies by suicide in Miyapur

HYDERABAD: Five members of a family from Karnataka's Gulbarga are suspected to have died by suicide in their residence at Maqta Mahaboobpet in Miyapur.

The deceased were identified as Narsimha (60) and his wife Venkatamma (55), their son-in-law Anil (38), their daughter Kavitha (28, and their granddaughter Appu (3).

Upon information, Cyberabad police including clues teams reached the crime scene and questioned neighbours about this incident and inquiring into the matter. Further investigation is on, said the police.

Dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post mortem examination (PME). Further details awaited.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)