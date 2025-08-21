IT Minister D Sridhar Babu: Telangana global life sciences hub now

HYDERABAD: Telangana is now a global epicentre for innovation-led life sciences, home to over 2,000 companies with investments of over `54,000 crore in the past year alone, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday. Hyderabad now ranks among the world’s top seven life sciences clusters and is the only Indian city on the list, he added.

The minister directed that the proposed Life Sciences University be developed as the Telangana School of Life Sciences with state-of-the-art facilities. Envisioned as a premier institution, it will focus on advanced research, innovation and talent development to further cement Telangana’s global leadership.

Backed by progressive policies, industry-friendly infrastructure and strong public-private partnerships, Telangana has drawn cumulative investments across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, medical devices and digital health since the new government took charge. These are expected to generate over two lakh jobs in areas such as sterile injectables, biosimilars, biologics, AI/ML and advanced healthcare.

The minister said the Telangana life sciences ecosystem is now valued at over $80 billion and is the only region globally to host more than 250 USFDA-approved sites. Hyderabad also houses over 20 Life Sciences and MedTech incubators driving R&D in next-generation technologies, supported by more than 40 national research and academic institutions.