Metaverse magic: Gamitronics' PartyNite is where pixels meet possibility

Take us through your journey to founding Gamitronics.

I have always been a ‘builder’. Even as a child, I used to make my own toys rather than buy them. I had a huge fleet of army figures with tanks, soldiers and even underwater boats and ships. Then my brother and I built our own two-floor house on our terrace using alum, wood, and so on. This was when I fell in love with building… not necessarily with technology, but using machines, physics and electronics.

When I got my hands on the Atari ZX2600, a home video game console, I used to look at it more than play on it. I could control pixels on the TV, and all of this filled me with excitement for technology. I decided that this was what I was going to do for the rest of my life.

I started working on AI and telecommunications integration with games at companies like IBM, Toshiba and Motorola, where we built AI tech stacks and cross-platform game architectures as early as 1999. In 2006, I joined Zen Technologies, which played the most significant role in shaping my career. There, I not only led technology and successfully deployed processes, but also worked across various streams within the organisation. This experience helped me look beyond technology, to view everything through the lens of products with the company at the centre — an outlook that continues to shape Gamitronics.