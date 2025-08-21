Rasmika Mandanna on Dear Diary, Dreams and Discoveries

National crush — that’s what her fans lovingly call her. Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most adored and bankable actresses in the country. With her infectious smile, effortless charm, and grounded personality, she has won hearts across languages and regions. Whether lighting up the screen in a blockbuster or sharing candid moments online, she radiates warmth and relatability. Recently, as she launched her perfume brand Dear Diary, CE caught up with her for a candid chat.
Excerpts
Tell us about Dear Diary.
Dear Diary, for me, has been more than just a brand. I keep saying this because I truly mean it. Dear Diary has been a part of my life. For a long time, it was the only part of my life I felt comfortable sharing with the world. But now, with Dear Diary, I feel like I’m becoming a little more intimate with my audience, my people. So, Dear Diary is super special to me. It’s not just a part of my life, it’s a little more into my life.
Why did you name the brand Dear Diary?
I named it Dear Diary because it felt like the story of my life. I wanted Dear Diary, the perfume, to become a part of other people’s lives too; to be a part of their story. The name just sat really well with me. Dear Diary is something you address when you’re writing your most personal thoughts: your secrets, goals, feelings. That makes it more personal, unique, and sweet.
What’s your favourite perfume?
Right now, my favourite is ‘Irreplaceable’ by Dear Diary.
How do you unwind from work?
Well, when I’m working, there’s not much unwinding because it becomes a routine. I wake up, do the first workout session, go to shoot, come back, do a second workout, have dinner, sleep, and repeat. So, it doesn’t feel like I’m unwinding, it’s just a routine. But when I get a two to three day break from shooting, that’s when I actually unwind. I stay at home and do absolutely nothing. I enjoy not stepping outside at all, I’m a total home bunny.
If not an actress, what career would you choose?
Honestly, I haven’t thought much about it. For the longest time, I’ve said maybe I’d be in the field of psychology or journalism. But lately, I feel like I could be a trainer… or maybe a writer? I don’t know! I really haven’t thought about it.
What’s your fashion mantra?
Comfort. Anything that makes me feel comfortable, real, and minimal, I’ll go for it.
When it comes to makeup, what do you prefer?
If it were up to me, I’d prefer no makeup at all. I think I’m kind of allergic to it, I get a runny nose or teary eyes whenever I wear makeup, which is uncomfortable. But if I do have to wear it, I just let the makeup artist do what they think is best.
How was your recent trip to London?
I had gone there during Dear Comrade and for a solo trip for a couple of days. Back then, I’d just walk around the streets without any specific plan. I never stayed out too late, usually back in the hotel by 5.30 or 6 pm. When I’m with friends, though, I become like a little backpack! They just take me wherever, and I go along, I’m not fussy at all.
What’s on your travel bucket list?
I really want to go to South Korea. I’ve heard a lot about their skincare and haircare, and I’m super curious. I also want to visit Japan again, especially during cherry blossom season — even if it’s super crowded, those pink flowers are worth it. I want to see the Northern Lights too, that’s something that fascinates me. And I want to go to Africa during the migration period, just to witness that in real life.
What has your journey in the film industry taught you?
I’ve learned that patience takes you to great places. I think that applies to life in general, if you’re patient, you’ll go far. Also, kindness. It may not earn you more money or more fame, but it makes a huge difference. Being kind to your team — the lightmen, the costume department, the direction team — just makes the shooting experience so much better. I’ve always believed in being kind, even before I became an actor. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed. And I’ve learned to trust my instincts as an actor. You know yourself better than anyone else. We’re all trying to figure life out, none of us have it all together. Respect is also so important; respect for those older, younger, experienced, or just starting out. It applies to everyone. And when things get tough, just keep reminding yourself: this too shall pass. That quote has helped me through some hard times. You have to be thick-skinned. And if you’re not, make sure you have people around who genuinely support you. Once you’ve chosen this path, there’s no going back. And I hope that anyone who needs to hear this, does and it helps people.
You and your sister Shiman Mandanna have a 16-year age gap. What’s your relationship with her like?
I’m kind of like a second mom to her. I’m in that sweet spot between my mom’s age and hers. She’s more comfortable talking to me than to mom because she feels like I understand her better and honestly, I do. Our parents were raised in a different world, and her exposure is completely different. I kind of sit in the middle ground. I have a 17–18 year gap with my mom (she had me very young), and a 16-year gap with my sister. So when they’re fighting like cats and dogs, I’m the diffuser in the middle. It’s actually fun, three very different women under one roof. It makes things very interesting.
What’s the most unfiltered version of yourself that we haven’t seen?
I think people have only seen 30–40% of who I really am. And that’s intentional. I’m not someone who likes to be completely out there. But at the same time, what you do see is the real me. There’s 70% of me that people haven’t seen and I’m okay with that.
What do you bring to the table that’s unique?
I honestly don’t like comparing myself to other actresses, and I don’t think they should be compared to me either. We’re all unique, our upbringings, personalities, thought processes, they’re all different. What I bring to the table is very different from what someone else brings. And it depends on what you’re looking at: acting, dancing, screen presence, personality — it’s a vast space. So generally, I just believe comparisons aren’t fair. We’re all so different and that’s what makes us interesting.
Future projects?
Upcoming releases include The Girlfriend and Thama, which is a Hindi film. There are more projects, but they haven’t been announced yet. I’ve started shooting for Mysaa, a pan-Indian film where I play the lead. The next year looks very exciting. Once you see the lineup, you’ll know what I mean. I hope we have a blast shooting and create more iconic films.