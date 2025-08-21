Rasmika Mandanna on Dear Diary, Dreams and Discoveries

What has your journey in the film industry taught you?

I’ve learned that patience takes you to great places. I think that applies to life in general, if you’re patient, you’ll go far. Also, kindness. It may not earn you more money or more fame, but it makes a huge difference. Being kind to your team — the lightmen, the costume department, the direction team — just makes the shooting experience so much better. I’ve always believed in being kind, even before I became an actor. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed. And I’ve learned to trust my instincts as an actor. You know yourself better than anyone else. We’re all trying to figure life out, none of us have it all together. Respect is also so important; respect for those older, younger, experienced, or just starting out. It applies to everyone. And when things get tough, just keep reminding yourself: this too shall pass. That quote has helped me through some hard times. You have to be thick-skinned. And if you’re not, make sure you have people around who genuinely support you. Once you’ve chosen this path, there’s no going back. And I hope that anyone who needs to hear this, does and it helps people.

You and your sister Shiman Mandanna have a 16-year age gap. What’s your relationship with her like?

I’m kind of like a second mom to her. I’m in that sweet spot between my mom’s age and hers. She’s more comfortable talking to me than to mom because she feels like I understand her better and honestly, I do. Our parents were raised in a different world, and her exposure is completely different. I kind of sit in the middle ground. I have a 17–18 year gap with my mom (she had me very young), and a 16-year gap with my sister. So when they’re fighting like cats and dogs, I’m the diffuser in the middle. It’s actually fun, three very different women under one roof. It makes things very interesting.