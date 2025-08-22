Rs 400 crore land in Hitec City reclaimed

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Thursday cleared illegal structures on parks and roads in Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur, reclaiming nearly 16,000 square yards of land worth Rs 400 crore.

The action was initiated after residents of Jubilee Enclave Layout raised grievances during HYDRAA’s weekly Prajavani, alleging that a man named Jaihind Reddy had encroached upon parks originally allotted to the GHMC in the approved layout. A subsequent field-level investigation confirmed the encroachments, prompting HYDRAA to carry out demolitions and reclaim nearly 16,000 sq yds of government land. This included the removal of an unauthorised hotel shed spread over 300 sq yds.

According to officials, Jaihind Reddy had illegally occupied the land near Kondapur Road, where he constructed a hotel and allegedly earned up to `4 lakh per month through rentals and advertising. Though the GHMC had earlier issued notices against these illegal structures, multiple land-grabbing cases against him are still pending.

Following the demolition drive, HYDRAA erected fencing. Officials also confirmed that police cases are being filed against those involved in the encroachments.