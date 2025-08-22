Space beneath flyover is revenue for GHMC

HYDERABAD: Flyovers across Hyderabad, once dusty and neglected stretches, have in recent years been turned into urban retreats. Citizens use them as breathing spaces in the middle of the city’s bustle.

But the Tolichowki flyover is set to take a different course. Instead of greenery, the GHMC has built 18 vending shops beneath it. The GHMC Standing Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to allot these shops through an open public auction.

While most flyovers across Hyderabad have been developed as lawns and green zones to improve aesthetics and reduce pollution, concerns are being raised over the proposed commercial use of space beneath the Tolichowki flyover.

Residents and urban planners fear that once commercial activity begins, it could trigger heavy traffic congestion, haphazard parking, and fresh encroachments in an already busy junction. There are also apprehensions that unregulated vending may soon spiral into illegal shops, makeshift shelters for the homeless.

Officials said the 18 vending shops will be leased out for three years under Section 148(2) of the GHMC Act, 1955, which empowers the Standing Committee to lease immovable civic property for up to three years. For leases not exceeding one year, the Commissioner is the competent authority under Section 148(1).