Crowning Cause: Beauties raise awareness on breast cancer at 'Pink Power Run'

CE caught up with Miss World Asia 2025 Krishnah Marie Gravidez, who shared her thoughts on breast cancer awareness and also spoke about her recently released music album. Reflecting on her return to Hyderabad, she said, “I feel wonderful to be back here. Hyderabad always gives me a very warm welcome, and to return for such a meaningful cause is truly an honour. I am very excited to do more here.”

Speaking about her participation in the Pink Power Run, she added, “Yes, I will definitely be taking part in the run and I hope to do more than 3 km. I’ll try my best to prepare for the marathon next month.” On life after being crowned Miss World Asia, Krishnah shared, “It has changed my life in many ways. When I returned to the Philippines, people were not only proud of the achievement but also looked up to the causes I represent. Beyond the crown, it’s about raising awareness for child and animal welfare, and now also for breast cancer. I am glad that people recognise these meaningful causes.”

She also spoke about the personal transformation that she experienced, “After being crowned, one big change I’ve noticed in myself is how differently I see the world. Working with the Miss World organisation, which is focused on positive change, has taught me to understand grassroots problems and deepened my empathy for communities. That has been life-changing.”