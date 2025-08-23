Delhi on dining table at ITC Kohenur

Hyderabad’s food lovers were recently treated to a slice of the capital as ITC Kohenur hosted the vibrant Dehlnavi Food Festival. Celebrating Delhi’s rich culinary traditions, the festival brought alive the spirit of a city where every lane tells a food story, right here in the City of Pearls.

The curated menu showcased some of Delhi’s most loved delicacies, from the spicy tang of golgappas and the smoky flavours of Jama Masjid kebabs to the creamy indulgence of butter chicken. Chefs at the hotel recreated age-old recipes with authenticity, while infusing them with touches of gourmet finesse.

We began, as any Delhi experience must, with chaats, the city’s culinary signature. The chaat counter offered everything from Tawa Aloo Chaat and Aloo Tikki Chaat to Papdi Chaat and Pani Puri, each a burst of flavour. Starters included Gosht Selbatte Ki Shami, crispy lamb patties with aromatic spices, Murgh Parche, tender chicken strips marinated in traditional goodness, and vegetarian delights like Kurkure Papad Paneer and Nadru Ke Shammi, crisp lotus stem patties.