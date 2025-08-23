Heli-tourism in state soon, says Telangana Tourism minister Jupally

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday announced the launch of heli-tourism in the state, from Hyderabad to Somasaila via Srisailam, to boost the tourism sector.

He said that proposals were being made for heli-tourism and that the services would be launched in collaboration with the tourism company EaseMyTrip.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of development work for a new Wellness and Spiritual Retreat in Somasaila, Nalamma, Amaragiri Island, and Eagalapenta, which is estimated to cost Rs 68.10 crore.

He performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Amaragiri Island Wellness Retreat in Amaragiri in the Kolhapur constituency, at a cost of Rs 45.84 crore, and for the trenching work of the Somasila VIP Ghat - Boating Point, costing Rs 1.60 crore. The projects are expected to be completed within a year.

The minister said that the government has set a target to increase the number of domestic and foreign tourists.

“Along with the provision of infrastructure, we will conduct a wide campaign to increase the number of foreign tourists. Thus, along with job creation, infrastructure in the respective areas will improve. We will give a big push to water sports and adventure tourism,” he said.