HMDA to distribute one lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will distribute one lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost to citizens and NGOs at 34 locations across Hyderabad, from August 24 to 26.

The initiative aims to encourage the use of clay idols, raise awareness against PoP idols, and promote environmental protection.

HMDA has been promoting the concept of “Eco Ganesha” or “Green Ganesha” since 2017, highlighting that clay idols, when immersed, do not harm water quality. This year, arrangements have been made to distribute 8-inch clay idols to minimise PoP idol usage.