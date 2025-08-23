How dare you cut my WiFi?

Okay, now you’ll say your guys didn’t know which cable was which, so they cut everything. Fine. But then next time there’s a bomb threat in Hyderabad, and your person in charge has to choose red wire or blue wire — are you saying it’s okay if he cuts both, and then lives happily ever after… in heaven?

Please note: it’s not ‘just another wire’. By cutting it, you cut the very thing that funds your revenue. It’s like chopping down banana trees because one guy slipped on a peel. That tax money — which converts into your salary but never into taxpayer satisfaction — comes from Gautam from TCS, who gives you a 30% cut after working

11 hours wearing half-pants below the laptop screen and a fake smile on his chin. He loses his job — you get no meat.

Internet is not just a need. It is a want, and it is a drug. And honestly, if The Eagle team treated internet addiction as a real problem, they wouldn’t have the bandwidth to deal with it. They’d have to add vultures and owls to the squad.

Bottom line: like air, internet has to be there all the time. Yeah, we have 5G, but not all corners get 5G. And watching Black Mirror in 240p is a Black Mirror episode in itself.

Also, the reason we’re good citizens is because we have the internet. You do something, some guy makes a reel, we like, share, laugh, and move on. But without WiFi, the city is in withdrawal — fidgety, cranky. Sure, we can ‘detox’ for a bit, but only after the internet comes back and in that offline gap, people start thinking: Who did this to us? You don’t want your face in those imaginations.

I get it, it’s not the government directly. You hired a guy, who told a guy, who told another guy to take care of electricity — who was further delegated to ‘cut the wires’. But that wire was very important. Just tell your folks: the internet wire is the most important wire in the city.

Thank you,

Someone who wrote this article on paper like it’s 1992.

Sandesh

@msgfromsandesh

(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)

(The writer’s views are his own)